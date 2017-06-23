Alia Bhatt to play a Kashmiri Muslim who spied for India during 1971 war in Raazi

Raazi: Alia stars opposite Vicky Kaushal, who provides the Indian intelligence with valuable inputs during 1971 Indo-Pak war. Raazi: Alia stars opposite Vicky Kaushal, who provides the Indian intelligence with valuable inputs during 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Can it get any more exciting for Alia Bhatt? After playing a de-glam role in Udta Punjab, Alia has been roped in for Meghna Gulzar’s next film, Raazi. The film will see Alia playing a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani army officer in the espionage thriller. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat. Alia stars opposite Vicky Kaushal, who provides the Indian intelligence with valuable inputs during 1971 Indo-Pak war resulting in saving the lives of many Indian soldiers, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. Karan Johar confirmed the development and wrote on his Twitter page, “#Raazi starring @aliaa08 and @vickykaushal09 …..thrilled to collaborate with @JungleePictures and work with the talented @meghnagulzar. ALIA BHATT In #Raazi…produced by @DharmaMovies and @JungleePictures …directed by @meghnagulzar AND welcome aboard @vickykaushal09.”

“I am trying to do something in a new space, recreating India and Pakistan of the ’70s on sets and real locations. A lot of research has gone into getting the period and dialect right. There are some action pieces too. Its work in progress with workshops and reading sessions. It’s only when you agree to something that you eventually end up doing it and live with the consequences. ‘Raazi’ is a synonym of ‘sehmat’ which also means agreeable,” Meghna was quoted in the interview. The film will shot mostly in Punjab and Kashmir. A small portion of the film will also be shot in Mumbai.

What is Calling Sehmat and Alia Bhatt’s role in Raazi?

Alia Bhatt film is based on Calling Sehmat, a book that reveals the real-life trials of a Kashmiri Muslim woman who married a Pakistani army officer in order to fathom secrets of the country. She helped India during the 1971 war by ferreting out its neighbour’s secrets and later returned to India. Author Harinder Sikka called the book “an attempt to highlight one of the finest examples of extreme loyalty of the Kashmiri people towards India.”

Meghna’s last film was Talvar that was based on the 2008 Noida double murder case.

