Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty are binge-eating together. This video is making us feel hungry too

Shilpa Shetty may have the most svelte bods in the business but come Sunday and she is one of us. Because Sunday, for her, is meant for bingeing. And this particular Sunday, which also happens to be Easter, she got a partner in crime — Alia Bhatt. Wishing her fans a very happy Easter, Alia took a bite of yummy food on the platter offered by Shilpa and then nirvana happened. Well, it is Shilpa’s expression that’s priceless.

While we have seen Shilpa bingeing on anything from jalebis to cakes, this being Easter, the plate held a selection of Easter eggs. So much so, the two celebs appeared to be spoilt for choice as they decided which one would it be.

Now, we know that Alia just loves food but also does rigorous workout to keep herself fit. We cannot forget the video Varun had shared on Karan Johar’s show, during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, wherein Alia was in all tears because she was hungry and their hotel did not have anything healthy to eat. The two celebrities were at IIFA Voting Weekend, where they took time off to celebrate Easter in their own way.

Watch video:

Alia had a good beginning to 2017 with Varun Dhawan starring Badrinath Ki Dulhania. At present, she has taken off from work but soon would begin working on Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and Ranbir Kapoor’s Dragon.

Check tweets from Bollywood:

I hope this holiday fills your heart and your home with love and joy!! #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/UrRFdJGJ8X — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2017

Other celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Amyra Dastur, Bipasha Basu and many others from Bollywood shared their wishes on the occasion.

