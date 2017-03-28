Alia Bhatt sheds her ‘Best Actor’ tag, proves she is as normal as any other girl. Watch video

Alia Bhatt becomes brand ambassador of Frooti. Alia Bhatt becomes brand ambassador of Frooti.

It’s hard to trace the success graph of Alia Bhatt, who just took a couple of years to win over millions of hearts with her acting skills. However, amid all the glitter that Bollywood has to offer to the actor, she manages to give a sneak peek into her normal side every now and then. Often we have heard that celebrities try hard to maintain normalcy in their lives, but Alia is making sure to bring that into her work as well. She has shot for an advertisement recently, and its behind the scene video is out, where we can see the Dear Zindagi actor unwinding and revealing her true self.

If you visit her Instagram, you will see Alia doing all sorts of things that you do in your real life. Her new found love, her cat, gets all her attention and she loves to get clicked with her pet. Alia, at present is enjoying her ‘me’ time before starting her next project titled Dragon, with Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the teaser from Alia Bhatt’s new ad:

On the work front, Alia has had a successful beginning into the year with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which went on to become one of the first hits of 2017. Now, she is prepping up for Dragon and Gully Boy.

Both her projects can be safely tagged as exciting films because this is for the first time Alia would appear with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. While her character in Dragon has not been revealed as of yet, it is being rumoured that Alia would rap for Gully Boy, which is based on the life of a Dharavi rapper.

At a recent event, Alia also spoke about her fear of not being in films one day. She said that the fear drives her to do her best every day. “A day will come when I will not be in films anymore. What do I do when that day comes? This is the mother of all fears for the entertainers who have walked on the planet. Whatever man loves he will have to part with it one day as nothing lasts forever.” said the actor who turned 24 year this month.

