Alia Bhatt scores 10 million followers on Twitter, see pic

Alia Bhatt is more than happy on hitting 10 million followers on Twitter, shares a cute picture. Alia Bhatt is more than happy on hitting 10 million followers on Twitter, shares a cute picture.

After hitting 10 million followers on Twitter, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt thanked her fans and admirers for the “10 million love”.

“Goodnight all you beautiful people! Thank you for the 10 million love. Have to be up early for shoot but off to bed with all your love!” Alia tweeted on Saturday night.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The 22-year-old actress is currently busy with her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania which stars Varun Dhawan. The duo was seen promoting the movie at the Mumbai Police annual show, Umang with a sizzling dance performance. Varun shared a picture from the stage on Twitter saying, “It begins #BadrinathKiDulhania. Reunited with @aliaa08. Teaser out soon” which Alia has retweeted.

Check Alia Bhatt tweets here:

Goodnight all you beautiful people!!!! Thank you for the 10 million love ❤️ Have to be up early for shoot but off to bed with all your love! pic.twitter.com/w1KhFPbgJv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 21, 2017

Also read | Alia Bhatt is dancing to Kareena Kapoor’s Yeh Ishq Hai. Who did it better? Watch videos

The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, is an avid user of social media through which she stays connected with her fans and well-wisher.

Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has worked in hits like Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi.