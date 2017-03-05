Alia Bhatt says she has brother, sister in Karan Johar’s twins, reveals ‘she’s bursting with joy’

Karan Johar earlier took to Twitter to post his statement confirming the news of his twins. Karan Johar earlier took to Twitter to post his statement confirming the news of his twins.

Many congratulations to the ace director Karan Johar who became a dad last month to twins Yash and Roohi Johar. It is indeed a happy moment for Karan and his close friends. The good news that Karan Johar became a father of two via surrogacy has come as a happy surprise and congratulations are now floating in for the director-producer. Alia Bhatt, a mentee to Karan, was among the first few to congratulate the new father.

Alia tweeted, “Finally I can say I have a younger brother AND sister!!!!!! So so so happy❤️❤️❤️ soo much love to give uff bursting with joy!!!!!” Alia is considered very close to Karan who has often said that he considers her as a daughter. Others who congratulated Karan include Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Hansal Mehta and Kunal Kohli.

Farah Khan tweeted, “Glad u took my advice seriously @karanjohar Best thing to happen to you.. n theyll b the youngest people you hang out with so all’s good 😄.”

Director Hansal Mehta also tweeted, “Many, many congratulations @karanjohar. Welcome to fatherhood!” Director Kunal Kohil too shared his wish on Instagram and wrote, “@karanjohar so happy for you.congrats. Lots of love to the babies Hiroo Aunty and you. So so happy for you. God bless you.”

Karan Johar earlier took to Twitter to post his statement confirming the news. He wrote, ““I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

The actor who has launched many young stars in the film industry has now pulled up his socks to take up the new responsibilities. He said he is ready for the responsibilities fatherhood brings along. He was also thankful to surrogate who has not been named. Congratulatory messages will keep on pouring in for the ace director throughout the day.

See congratulatory messages for Karan Johar…

Finally I can say I have a younger brother AND sister!!!!!! So so so happy❤️❤️❤️ soo much love to give uff bursting with joy!!!!! http://t.co/HCMkoR5JWL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 5, 2017

Karan your the best human being I know and Im sure you will make the best dad.Can’t wait to meet these lil munchkins http://t.co/iDl4XswvRG — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2017

Glad u took my advice seriously @karanjohar Best thing to happen to you.. n theyll b the youngest people you hang out with so all’s good 😄 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 5, 2017

@karanjohar Congratulations Karan, this is the best news in years. You will make an amazing parent. Love to the little ones. God bless. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 5, 2017

Many, many congratulations @karanjohar. Welcome to fatherhood! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 5, 2017

.@karanjohar is a proud parent and we have two beautiful additions to the Dharma family. Shower your blessings on Roohi and Yash Johar. pic.twitter.com/YgOAC0VFpi — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 5, 2017

