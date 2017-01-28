Alia Bhatt says Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood most genuine. And yes, she has spied on her boyfriend

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan.

There is a reason why Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular stars of her generation. She is easy going, stylish and all over the social media. From updating her holiday’s pictures on Instagram to sending out messages on Twitter, there’s little Alia is not doing right now. In fact, this globetrotting star is doing almost everything in the capacity of a budding superstar. She is one actor who makes headlines even when she is yawning in one corner of her newly-acquired flat in Mumbai.

The actor recently shot for Vogue India and gave a candid interview. Unlike other interviews, this conversation was more frank and naughtier. It has shades of her personality and mind. The actor poured her heart out on subjects as varying as stealing things from her sister’s wardrobe.

In a quintessential Alia style, the actor confessed that she knows the password of her boyfriend’s mobile. When asked who is the most genuine actor in Bollywood, Alia says, “Akshay Kumar.” Alia also revealed the weirdest things she searched on Google. “Recently in Europe, I was craving dosa, so I looked that up but nothing turned up. Also, now that I’ve moved into my new house, I have white tiles in my bathroom that I noticed were getting dirty around the edges. So I googled ‘how to take out stains from small hexagonal-shaped tiles’. Later the answer, of course, came from mum,” Alia said in the interview.

Alia also revealed that she has stolen a vintage coin collection from her sister’s wardrobe. You will be surprised to know that the actor has also, once, stolen a pillow from an ad film’s set.

The actor also spoke on hashtags. And unlike Shah Rukh Khan, Alia has no qualms in using hashtags. Her only problem is with overused hashtags and she would never use- #AboutLastNight. She also said that her current state of mind can be best described using #SoInspired.

