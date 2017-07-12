Alia Bhatt met rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra right before leaving for IIFA 2017 and these photos are proof

Alia Bhatt meets Sidharth Malhotra before leaves for New York. Alia Bhatt meets Sidharth Malhotra before leaves for New York.

We know that Alia Bhatt left for IIFA 2017 last night but if you thought she went without meeting rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra before her trip, you are absolutely wrong. Last night, Alia was spotted right outside Sidharth’s hou se and we can’t get over what a loving girlfriend she is. Looking upset with the shutterbugs, it felt like Alia didn’t want to be clicked here. Well, maybe she wants to keep her visit private, we don’t know, but we definitely find the Kapoor And Sons actors beyond cute together.

Alia was also clicked at the Mumbai airport leaving for New York, which is the venue for the gala night this year. She even posed and smiled for the paparazzi while she looked like a total babe in her LBD and military print jacket. While she is nominated for the Best Actress category for Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, she will also be delivering a sizzling performance there. This is Alia’s debut year at IIFA and we hope that she shines through just like she has in the movies.

There’s no doubt that throughout 2016, Alia had proved to be one of the most potential actors of her generation with films like Dear Zindagi and Udta Punjab. The actor has always proved that she does not fear from trying out different ventures even at this young age, and she is here to stay and rule. She will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukherji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

