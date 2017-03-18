Alia Bhatt reveals what her father Mahesh Bhatt told her about being trolled for low IQ, and it is the best advice

Alia Bhatt also talked about the role of fear in one’s life. Alia Bhatt also talked about the role of fear in one’s life.

Alia Bhatt has been trolled and criticised for her lack of general knowledge. The actor has always braved that criticism with courage and abandon. During the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday, Alia shared some advice and insights her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her about life and other things. The actor shared one of the instances when she asked her father about people trolling her low IQ. Alia revealed that Mahesh Bhatt told her, “Nature has given you the brilliance of an actor. You have been gifted in other ways. So thank nature, for giving you a balance.”

Alia also talked about the role of fear in one’s life. She said that she is aware that one day everything will go away and that even sun dies down one day. “Fear of losing keeps me going. Nothing lasts forever, ” Alia said.

“My father taught me there is always someone better than me somewhere. So never say that I have arrived, “Alia added. The actor also shared, “You rather be stupid rather than pretend to be intelligent. A lot of your energy is consumed when you explain it to this world that you know it all. You can conserve this energy and use it to gain true knowledge. True knowledge can be acquired by being on the threshold of ignorance.”

At the same event, Karan Johar also spoke about various things, earlier in the day. “Most of us walk the path of grey and not white or black. My honesty on several topics is one of the reasons I want to connect with people.Sometimes your imperfections can channelise your thoughts. It is okay to be imperfect. Everything in life in not like a hallmark card. Eventually, you reach what you call midlife bliss, where you know that only truth matters,” Karan said.

