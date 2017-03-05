Alia Bhatt reveals that her Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan is shy

Alia Bhatt says that Varun Dhawan is a shy person. Alia Bhatt says that Varun Dhawan is a shy person.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania says that her co-star Varun Dhawan is so shy as a person that he gets all coy when he is approached by female fans.

“Since these days I go with Varun for promotions, I have got to know him in and out. He has so much fan following and whenever girls scream his name or even come to kiss him, he becomes all shy. Varun is the shyest person you will come across,” Alia said in a statement.

Alia gave Varun’s secret away when she visited the sets of singing reality show “The Voice India Season 2” judged by Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan, Shaan and Benny Dayal to promote her forthcoming film. She was also accompanied by Varun for the show.

Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Varun for the third time. Varun and Alia made their acting debut in 2012 with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and in 2014 the two were seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is the second film in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise, is produced by Karan Johar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and the movie is slated to release on March 10. The trailer of the film got rave reviews and the audience also got an insight into the roles played by their favourite stars. While Alia plays the role of Vaidehi, a smart college student, Varun’s character Badrinath is a not so smart ‘romeo’ who falls in love with Vaidehi.