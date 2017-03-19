Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s new TVC is so funny, we cannot wait for their film Gully Boy. Watch video

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will star in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will star in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Ever since Alia Bhatt has been announced as the lead actor opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Gully Boy, fans cannot contain their excitement. The audience is already looking forward to witness the two heartthrobs create magic on the silver screen. However, it will not be the first time when Alia and Ranveer will share screen space. Both the actors have been endorsing a brand together, for which they have shot almost four advertisements. This have given us a fair idea about the kind of camaraderie they will share even in Gully Boy.

In a new TVC of Make My Trip, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh portray two best friends. Their energy, sync and appearance in the video makes us too happy. Well, we are glad filmmaker Zoya Akhtar thought of finally getting them together in her next project, Gully Boy, which is based on Naezy aka Naved Shaikh, a gully rapper from Mumbai’s Kurla slum.

Ranveer announced Alia as his co-star in the film in a special way. A few weeks back, he posted a short video in which he was all praise for the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor. The filmmaker-actor duo of Zoya and Ranveer will team up for the second time after Dil Dhadakne Do.

Also read | Alia Bhatt: Dragon not a typical superhero film

On the work front, while Ranveer is prepping up to get into the shoes of his character of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, Alia is riding high on the success of her recent release, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Alia will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Dragon, which is being directed by Ayan Mukherji.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd