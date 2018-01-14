Gully Boy: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh start shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s next; see photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy. The movie is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh).

Ranveer, whose next release Padmaavat has been at the centre of various controversies, is excited about working on Gully Boy. In fact, the actor had shared a picture with the said rappers on his Instagram page with the caption, “Y’already know #gullyboys @ntnmshra @kaaam_bhaari @vivianakadivine” a while ago.

While Ranveer has been working hard on the new project, Alia took to Twitter to announce that she has begun shooting for the movie with the cast and crew. Alia tweeted, “And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo let’s do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar.”

Co-star Ranveer retweeted Alia’s post, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a picture from the sets of the movie with a caption that read, “Day 1 #herewego #gullyboy #slateit #makingmovies #anotherdayinparadise.”

Alia had also shared an Insta story from the movie sets, where she was seen showing off how wonderfully she was welcomed by the makers on the first day of shoot. Her post read, “Whattawelcome @excelmovies.”

Zoya’s filmmaker brother Farhan Akhtar, who is also the producer of the film, was also not far behind in wishing his sister good luck as he tweeted, “And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy. All the best Zoya @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial & team.”

Talking about Ranveer, Naved had earlier said in an interview, “I like the guy. We worked together for a song in Hey Bro (2015). He is a versatile actor and I have no doubts that he can effortlessly play an emperor in Padmavati and a rapper in this film.”

This is the second time Ranveer is collaborating with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was Dil Dhadkne Do.

