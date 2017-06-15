Alia Bhatt: Ranveer Singh is a complete crackpot

Alia Bhatt talks about Dragon alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt talks about Dragon alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt has given some stellar performances in her career as a leading lady in Bollywood. Dear Zindagi, Highway and Udta Punjab are only a few of the movies where her incredible acting has stunned audiences and critics alike. The actor has, however, been on a sabbatical since her last release Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya opposite Varun Dhawan and fans have eagerly been waiting to see her back on screen. This latest one-on-one about Alia’s upcoming projects Dragon and Gully Boy is definitely going to make you even more impatient for her releases. Calling Ranveer Singh a ‘total crackpot’ and Batman, her favourite superhero, Alia gets candid and its nothing less than fun.

On being asked about her upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor, she chose to steer clear of revealing details but did say that the movie is packed with action and is unlike other Hindi superhero films, reports DNA. She also spoke about Gully Boy in which she is going to work with Ranveer Singh. She said, “Ranveer is a complete crackpot. I have worked with him in ads, and I think I have an idea about what shooting is going to be like. I’m excited because Gully Boy is an emotional story, and our characters are very interesting, so it will be a unique combination. I have always wanted to work with Zoya (Akhtar), who I think is absolutely fab. This year, I am working with two actors and two directors who I’ve always wanted to work with.”

Alia is busy gearing up for Calling Sehmat with Meghna Gulzar, Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh.

