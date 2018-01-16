Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh go de-glam for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. See photos from sets

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Gully Boy.

On Sunday morning Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh informed their fans about starting the shoot of Gully Boy, their first film together. Alia tweeted, “And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me 💫 Wohooo let’s do this!” and Ranveer shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote, “Day 1 #herewego #gullyboy #slateit #makingmovies #anotherdayinparadise.” As the two actors shot in Mumbai, their pictures from the sets of Zoya Akhtar’s directorial went viral on social media. In the photos, we get the first look of both Alia and Ranveer in the movie.

While Alia looks simple with minimal makeup and a headscarf, Ranveer too has donned a casual look with a grey jacket and a backpack. Apart from Alia and Ranveer’s de-glam look what has taken us by surprise is the set location which is so unlike the sets of Zoya Akhtar’s films. We remember the picturesque locales of Spain in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and a luxury ship sailing around the Mediterranean Sea in Dil Dhadakne Do. But going by the storyline of Gully Boy, it seems Zoya will explore the untapped regions of Mumbai in her next.

The movie bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is about the lives of street rappers of Mumbai chawls. The movie is said to be inspired by street rappers Naezy and Divine. Ranveer has even attended a few rapping sessions with the street rappers to get the characteristics of his character right.

Talking by Ranveer and Alia’s onscreen chemistry, the two surprise packages of Bollywood have already shown a glimpse of the kind of camaraderie they will share with their several TVC’s together. However, the release date of Gully Boy is yet to be finalised.

