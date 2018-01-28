Alia Bhatt: Ranveer Singh is killing it in Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt recently touched 20 million followers on Instagram and on the occasion, the actor celebrated the moment by going live on Instagram. As soon as she went live, fans started showering love on the actor, who was decked up in Indian attire. But Alia was in a mood to generate some curiosity among fans about her upcoming projects – Raazi, Gully Boy and Brahmastra.

Some fans wanted to know her experience of shooting with Ranbir Kapoor for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The actor quipped, “I have not yet started working on Brahmastra yet. But the prep we have done so far has been great. It is a special film. I am working with my best friend Ayan Mukerji.”

Soon another fan praised Ranveer Singh and Gully Boy. Alia could not stop herself from praising her contemporary whose work in Padmaavat has left everyone in awe. She answered, “Gully Boy is awesome. Ranveer Singh is killing it in Gully Boy. He is amazing. He killed it in Padmaavat. He would do it again. Zoya (Akhtar) is fantastic.” Interestingly, the fans of both the actors have witnessed their camaraderie on-screen in several brand advertisements.

As she continued to give back the love she was getting from her fans, a fan asked if she would star in a horror film. To this, Alia said, “Not going to try horror film. I get scared. I would not be able to see my own film. So, no.”

Ending the conversation with her fans, Alia Bhatt announced that her upcoming film Raazi is all set to hit the screens on May this year.

