Alia Bhatt and Diana Penty team up against Ranveer Singh. Here is why

When you meet some new people, one of the first questions you ask to strike a chord is the place they belong to. But if you have missed asking this in the very first meeting, then Alia Bhatt and Diana Penty are here for your rescue. In a new television commercial, the two girls are taking on Ranveer Singh, and the results are quite hilarious. The TVC has the three actors in an office set-up, where Alia and Diana are seen taking a guess about the place Ranveer belongs to. To solve the puzzle, Alia calls up Ranveer, who plays a typical client who travels only in the business class and stays at a five star hotel. She tells him that the particular travel agency has some cool deals. After taking a look at the deals, Ranveer is puzzled and prompts ‘bhains ki aankh’ to which Alia quickly turns to Diana and says, ‘Delhi.’

The video is a treat for those who have already fallen for the compatibility of Alia and Ranveer shared in their previous TVC for Make My Trip. But this time, Diana is adding up to their entertaining quotient.

Well, this reminds us of the ‘chutney’ method from 3 Idiots in which Aamir Khan had taught his fans to know if the person values you or money the most. But thankfully, you don’t have to spoil some really expensive clothes in the mantra shared by Alia, Ranveer and Diana.

Watch the video:

This is the fourth commercial Alia and Ranveer have done together for the same brand. Their onscreen camaraderie had excited fans so much that it had made everyone impatient about Gully Boy, their first commercial film together. While Ranveer has already begun prepping up for his character of a rapper, Alia is reportedly on a break from films post the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She would join Ranveer after wrapping up Ranbir Kapoor’s Dragon, which is scheduled to release this year. Gully Boy is being directed by Zoya Akhtar. Reports suggest that even Alia would rap for the first time in the film.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently shooting for Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

