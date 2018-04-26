Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan come together for a dinner at Zoya Akhtar’s house

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan attended Zoya Akhtar’s party on Wednesday. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan attended Zoya Akhtar’s party on Wednesday.

The cast and crew of Brahmastara including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji descended at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s house on Wednesday. Along with them, it was Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar who also came together for an intimate dinner with Zoya at her residence. Zoya has recently wrapped up the shoot of her next film Gully Boy starring Alia and Ranveer in the lead roles. The film is based on Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Ranveer, who shares a close bond with Zoya, was missing from the starry bash as he was reportedly not in town. The party presumably was to celebrate the wrap-up of Gully Boy. A couple of days back, Zoya also organised a wrap-up party for the crew of her film. There, Ranveer was seen in his elements as he danced and rapped with his team.

Check out the photos from last night’s dinner at Zoya Akhtar’s residence

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen in Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor is busy filming Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor is busy filming Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next Zero. Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next Zero.

Karan Johar was dressed in all black for Zoya Akhtar’s house party. Karan Johar was dressed in all black for Zoya Akhtar’s house party.

Ayan Mukerji at Zoya Akhtar’s house. Ayan Mukerji at Zoya Akhtar’s house.

Shweta Bachchan attended the dinner party hosted by Zoya Akhtar. Shweta Bachchan attended the dinner party hosted by Zoya Akhtar.

Gauri Khan was spotted outisde Zoya Akhtar’s house. Gauri Khan was spotted outisde Zoya Akhtar’s house.

Farhan Akhtar clicked outside Zoya Akhtar’s house on Wednesday. Farhan Akhtar clicked outside Zoya Akhtar’s house on Wednesday.

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are excited about their upcoming releases Raazi and Sanju, respectively. Raazi is scheduled to hit the screens on May 11 and Sanju will be released on June 29 this year. Fantasy drama Brahmastra is the first film where the two stars will share the screen space. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and TV star Mouni Roy in a pivotal role. Talking about his August 15, 2019 release, Ayan (Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame) had earlier said, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is that the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd