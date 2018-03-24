Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wrap up first schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra will hit the creens in 2019. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra will hit the creens in 2019.

We already know about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being in Bulgaria for the shoot of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, the first installment in the fantasy adventure trilogy. And now we know that the team of the Karan Johar backed project has finished filming the first schedule of the movie. The latest Instagram post of Alia has her posing with her ‘best friend’ Ayan and co-actor Ranbir with the caption, “& its just the beginning.. 💫.” Sharing the same photo, Dharma Productions informed that Alia and Ranbir have wrapped up the first schedule of Brahmastra. “It’s a wrap on the first schedule for #Brahmāstra & the journey has only just begin!❤ #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #AyanMukerji, ” read the caption of the post.

Also, Alia on Friday shared another photo on her Instagram story where she was seen with her team members. The photo where Alia was seen smiling at the camera, came as a relief to her many fans who have been worried about her hurting her shoulder on the sets of Brahmastra. A few days back, while filming an action sequence, the 25-year-old actor injured her shoulder and was advised minimal movement of the arm.

Ever since it went on floors in Bulgaria, Karan Johar and Alia have been keeping the buzz around the film alive by sharing several photos. Alia’s 25th birthday was also celebrated on the sets of the film, as director Ayan organised a small party for her. While Ranbir was missing from the birthday celebrations, it was his mommy Neetu Kapoor who blessed her on her special day.

Talking about the film, Ayan (Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame) had earlier said, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is that the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be. It’s a very big project of my life. All my hopes are on this film. I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film is even bigger than the cast. They have all come together because of the story and the theme of the film.”

The Dharma Productions’ film is Ayan’s third project, which comes four years after his successful romantic-comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and TV star Mouni Roy will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd