Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor start prepping for next schedule of Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan has joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra a couple of months back in Bulgaria. Now, after a break, the two stars have resumed work on the film and this time they are accompanied by Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan who also stars in the film. On Friday, Alia, Amitabh and the producer of the movie Karan Johar shared photos where the three actors along with the director Ayan were seen discussing the script. Brahmastra is the first instalment in the fantasy adventure trilogy.

Alia shared the photo from the script reading session on Instagram and captioned it, “Oh captain my captain! Prep with the legend @amitabhbachchan ❤️❤️❤️ #brahmastra #ranbirkapoor.” KJo too posted a photo and wrote along with it, “The legend @amitabhbachchan preps for #BRAHMASTRA @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor #ayanmukerji.” Next, the photos surfaced on social media pro-Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram account. The legendary actor shared a series of clicks where all four–Alia, Ranbir, Ayan and Amitabh sported different expressions. He captioned the image as, “We prep for BRAHMASTRA .. RANBIR , Alia , Ayan .. all except moi .. I seem to having an outer space experience ..”

In the first photo, Amitabh Bachchan made a goof up as he spelt Ranbir as Ranveer and realised it later. To correct his mistake, the 102 Not Out actor posted another photo with the caption, “Typo .. that’s Ranbir not Ranveer.” The makers of Brahmastra are making sure to make their audience a part of the filming stage of the movie. During the first schedule too, several photos of Ranbir and Alia were shared on social media.

Alia Bhatt with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Amitabh, Brahmastra also stars television actor Mouni Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will hit the theaters on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd