Alia Bhatt shows her various shades in the stunning Raazi posters

Alia Bhatt is all set to dominate the box office with her upcoming film Raazi. Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will see Alia portraying an Indian spy who is married to a Pakistani officer, played by Vicky Kausal.

A 40-second-long teaser of Raazi was recently released where Alia Bhatt’s character called Sehmat was seen answering a call about some kind of undercover operation. And now the makers have released three posters of the film, featuring Alia, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranjit Kapoor. All the posters featured shades of blue, therefore setting the mood of the film as intense and atmospheric.

The pictures were shared by Alia Bhatt as well as Meghna Gulzar. One poster just features Alia as Sehmat with one hand on her wristwatch. The said poster spells the words ‘A spy’ right at the top. Meghna Gulzar had shared the image on Twitter with the caption, “A secret and a mystery. There is so much more to a woman than what the eye can see. #ShadesofRaazi #Raazi”

Another poster sees both Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal looking dreamily into each other’s eyes. The second poster has the word ‘A wife’ penned at the top of the poster. The post was shared by the filmmaker and it read, “She is a Wife. Ardent. Affectionate. #ShadesofRaazi #Raazi”

And finally, in the third poster, we see Ranjit Kapoor kissing Alia’s forehead lovingly and the words ‘A daughter’ written at the top of the poster. The lower portion of the said picture sees a couple embracing tightly. Meghna Gulzar had shared the poster featuring Ranjit and Alia with a caption that read, “She is a Daughter.Respectful. Righteous. #ShadesofRaazi #Raazi.”

Raazi will hit screens everywhere on May 11, 2018.

