Raazi: Meet Alia Bhatt as the burkha-clad Sehmat

After several critically acclaimed films like Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab and Highway, Alia Bhatt is coming back to the silver screen in the role of Sehmat for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.

On the occasion of Alia’s 25th birthday which also falls on March 15, the Talwar director shared two new stills from her upcoming film. Set in the backdrop of 1971, Raazi narrates the story of a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) but she is a spy for an Indian Intelligence agency.

As Alia has been saying in most of her interviews, Sehmat looks nothing like the roles that Alia has done in the past. While the first still shared by Gulzar features a burkha-clad Alia giving a solemn expression, in the second one, it appears like someone is intensely grabbing her arm. Meghna’s caption read,”She turns 25 today. Her strength smoulders within her. When it emanates, there is this. On @aliaa08 ‘s birthday, a glimpse of her in #Raazi @JungleePictures @DharmaMovies @karanjohar @vickykaushal09″ and “An ordinary Indian girl. In extraordinary circumstances. #Raazi”, respectively.

Even Alia took the opportunity to post the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me 💫🍭☺.”

Raazi also stars Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain, Raazi is scheduled to release on May 11, 2018.

