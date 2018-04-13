Raazi making video: Alia Bhatt talks about her transformation into a spy

Alia Bhatt learnt to drive Jonga jeep for Raazi. Alia Bhatt learnt to drive Jonga jeep for Raazi.

Film buffs can’t stop raving about Alia Bhatt ever since the trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s espionage thriller Raazi was released earlier this week. In Raazi, which is inspired by Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, Alia plays a Kashmiri woman who puts her life in danger to serve the nation.

After the trailer and the posters of the film, the makers have now released a video titled ‘Decoding Sehmat – Making of a spy’. In the video, we see Alia’s transformation from a beautiful young girl to a strong woman for whom nothing comes before the nation. From how she trained for the action sequences to her learning the Morse code, a technique of transmitting secret messages, everything has been revealed in the three-minutes long video.

“We were making a film on a spy from a different era. So the modes of communication were very different from what we know today. Morse is basically the dots and dashes. It is basically an electrical pulse transmitted through radio frequency,” explained filmmaker Meghna Gulzar who has earlier given Bollywood a gripping thriller in 2015 release Talvar.

Alia who wears that intense look of a spy with perfection talks about her transformation and said, “There were a lot of spy activities that I had to do on the sets and one of them was morse code. The film has a lot of intel that I transfer through morse. I actually had to memorise the codes and ended up mugging up all the codes. The terrifying part was when I had to drive a Jonga jeep. I have never driven in my life ever before so I was a little nervous about it because there is a very important sequence where I had to drive that car. My driving lessons happened in the basement of the Dharma Productions at 7 in the morning.”

Adding to it, she said, “Meghna was very clear that she wants the character of Sehmat to be a young, feminine and gentle girl who is a spy. So whatever I was learning was a genuine training session.” Also, the young actor also mentioned about her favourite sequences in the movie. “For some strange reason, I loved all the sly spy sequences in the movie where I was doing all the bugging and debugging,” said Alia.

The action director of Raazi, Harpal Singh was all praise for the learning skills of Alia as he said, “The things she didn’t know, she used to work on them until she gets them all correct.”

Raazi, releasing on May 11, has an ensemble cast including Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

