Alia Bhatt’s Raazi all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Raazi opened its account at Rs 7.53 crore.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office today. The film’s total collection until Saturday stands at Rs 98.08 crore, with 4.20 crore earning on Saturday. It is almost certain that the film will enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club today. After releasing on May 11, the film has shown no signs of stopping and has managed to take on three big Hollywood releases: Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2 and now Solo: A Star Wars Story and come out unscathed.

Raazi, a political thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, opened its account at a sum of Rs 7.53 crore. It upped its game soon after, riding on positive reviews and good word-of-mouth promotion. It ended its opening weekend at an impressive Rs 32.94 crore. Now in its third week, the film has not flagged behind and people are still going to the theatres to watch this film. The nuanced look at patriotism and intelligence gathering of the film has found appeal among Indian audiences.

Inspired by true events, Raazi narrates the story of a 19-year-old Kashmiri student Sehmat who embarks on a mission to relay classified information from Pakistan to help India in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given a positive review of Raazi. She said, “Meghna paces the film well, fleshing out the characters who make up the Sayed family, into which Sehmat is married, and then gradually turning up the tension as the bride’s cover wears thin. While the ease with which Sehmat sends messages across the border, duping so many people at so many levels, in one of the most high-security houses in the country, is a little dubious, the film is at least professional and thorough about it. It covers most details economically, and doesn’t spare Sehmat the dirt,” her review read.”

