Alia Bhatt poses topless and we love her cattitude, see pics

Alia Bhatt is cute, she is bubbly, chirpy and above all, she is a great actor. But post her debut in Student Of The Year where she made an appearance in a bikini, you might have rarely seen her getting into her hot sizzling avatar. But when she does, you cannot just afford to take your eyes off her. And the one who has captured the oomph of this young beauty in his lens is none other than Bollywood’s ace photographer Daboo Ratnani. He has photographed many top rated celebrities in their hot and glamorous avatars.

Alia Bhatt, who is prepping up for her next Ayan Mukherji directorial Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor, has turned a muse for Daboo Ratnani and the result? The summers just got hotter. The young actor is raising the temperature high in this scorching heat of summers with her latest topless photoshoot.

In the picture that has been shared by the photographer on his social media account, Alia is seen posing topless holding a black cat with attitude. Daboo has captioned the image, “#Love the ‘Cattitude’ , Dont Ya? @aliaabhatt.” Alia’s obsession with cats is no news. The Dear Zindagi actor has been sharing many pictures of her cat on her Instagram which she got as her 24th birthday present.

Earlier this year, Alia also posed for Daboo Ratnani for his iconic annual calendar in which she looked dreamy and overly cute with a tiara.

Alia Bhatt in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 calendar.

Lately, Alia has been making news with her frequent public appearances with alleged beau Siddharth Malhotra. But her mother Soni Razdan is the least affected with the rumours and feels her daughter deserves to have a nice social life like anyone else. Also, like a proud mother, Soni Razdan feels that Alia’s any relationship should not take away from her hard work.

Alia has achieved a lot in the film industry in a short span of time. The actor has reached a level where the legendary actor like Asha Parekh find Alia perfect to play her in her biopic.

