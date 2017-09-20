Alia and Pooja Bhatt share the sweetest birthday wishes for dad Mahesh Bhatt

Here is how Mahesh Bhatt’s daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt wished him on his birthday. Here is how Mahesh Bhatt’s daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt wished him on his birthday.

It is ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 69th birthday today. He is the man who not only gave the industry great films but also super talented daughters. And thus, on his very special day, how can his kids miss to wish him. Alia Bhatt, who is super close to her daddy dearest, and Pooja Bhatt shared their wishes for Mahesh and it cannot be missed.

Alia shared a cool looking candid click of Mahesh Bhatt and wrote along a sweet message for him. “My sunshine my rain, my old man who’s taught me of love AND pain! The maddest teacher alive. Happy birthday my friend! May we be father daughter in all the lifetimes the universe has to offer 🙏🤞,” wrote Alia.

Pooja Bhatt too wished her father but in a totally different style. She shared a few old interview cut-outs of her daddy and we got to read his views shared long back. Pooja wrote along, “These words spoken in 1998 resonate today…Happy Birthday @MaheshNBhatt and thank you for being the father you are to more than your kids!”

See Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s birthday wishes for daddy Mahesh Bhatt:

These words spoken in 1998 resonate today…Happy Birthday @MaheshNBhatt and thank you for being the father you are to more than your kids! pic.twitter.com/CpDbEOMSzG — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2017

Pooja Bhatt also shared another post where we see an old old picture of this ace director with his wife Kiran Bhatt and daughter Pooja. “Even though you hate birthdays @MaheshNBhatt you & my mother always made sure I had the best ones even though you couldn’t afford them ❤️,” wrote Pooja Bhatt.

Even though you hate birthdays @MaheshNBhatt you & my mother always made sure I had the best ones even though you couldn’t afford them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j1QyFZ5Ni5 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2017

We too wish a happy birthday to Mahesh Bhatt.

