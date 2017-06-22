Latest News

Alia Bhatt photos, date of birth, age, Facebook page, Instagram page, Twitter page and famous roles

Alia Bhatt born on March 15, 1993 is an Indian actor who rose to fame with her debut in Karan Johar directorial Student of The Year, which released in 2010. Beyond being an actor, Alia is also known for her singing skills. She has sung for a lot of her films, including Highway, which has been lauded as a turning point in her life.

alia bhatt, alia bhatt films, alia bhatt songs, alia bhatt actor, alia bhatt best films, alia bhatt photos, alia bhatt biography, alia bhatt age Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actors in the present lot of Bollywood.
Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s fate of being an actor might have been obvious but the actor did not take her talent or the platform for granted. After making her acting debut as a child artist in the thriller, Sangharsh, which had released in 1999, Alia appeared in Karan Johar’s directorial Student of The Year, her big debut. She attracted eyeballs instantly for she did not appear a debutante but a natural in front of the camera.We can thank her parents for that. Her fans still cannot get over her audition video, which was recorded while she was giving audition for her role in SOTY. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Alia could have chosen to do roles that were typical Bollywood, running around the trees, romancing co-star in beautiful locales and dance to the tunes of choreographer on some peppy number. But her choices of films left her fans and her followers quite surprised. Alia, over the span of years she has been in the industry, experimented with roles, challenged herself and offered something new to the fans. No one had thought that Alia would choose Imtiaz Ali directorial Highway as her next film, which as a subject was very mature for a girl in her early twenties. But it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this character brought out Alia’s best and made the audience realise her potential. This film was surely a turning point for the actor and from then, she did not look back and kept giving some path-breaking performances.

Alia Bhatt basic information: 

Birth Date: 15 March 1993

Age: 24

Twitter account: @aliaa08

Instagram account: aliaabhatt

Check out some pictures of Alia Bhatt: 

Not only acting, over the years, the actor has showcased the talent of being an absolute stunning singer and dancer. She debuted as singer with Highway in which she sang Sooha Saaha. Among her recent films, ‘Ikk Kudi’ from Udta Punjab is being lauded as her best performance.
Check out the list of films by Alia Bhatt

Year          Film                                             Role
2012   Student of the Year                        Shanaya Singhania

2014    Highway                                         Veera Tripathi

2014     2 States                                         Ananya Swaminathan

2014   Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania      Kavya Pratap Singh

2015    Shaandaar                                         Alia Arora

2016  Kapoor & Sons                                  Tia Malik

2016   Udta Punjab                                      Mary Jane

2016  Ae Dil Hai Mushkil                          Cameo appearance

2016 Dear Zindagi                                        Kaira

2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania                      Vaidehi Trivedi

The actor would also appear in some other films this year, including Dragon and Gully Boy.

