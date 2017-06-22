Alia Bhatt photos, date of birth, age, Facebook page, Instagram page, Twitter page and famous roles

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actors in the present lot of Bollywood. Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actors in the present lot of Bollywood.

Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s fate of being an actor might have been obvious but the actor did not take her talent or the platform for granted. After making her acting debut as a child artist in the thriller, Sangharsh, which had released in 1999, Alia appeared in Karan Johar’s directorial Student of The Year, her big debut. She attracted eyeballs instantly for she did not appear a debutante but a natural in front of the camera.We can thank her parents for that. Her fans still cannot get over her audition video, which was recorded while she was giving audition for her role in SOTY. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Alia could have chosen to do roles that were typical Bollywood, running around the trees, romancing co-star in beautiful locales and dance to the tunes of choreographer on some peppy number. But her choices of films left her fans and her followers quite surprised. Alia, over the span of years she has been in the industry, experimented with roles, challenged herself and offered something new to the fans. No one had thought that Alia would choose Imtiaz Ali directorial Highway as her next film, which as a subject was very mature for a girl in her early twenties. But it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this character brought out Alia’s best and made the audience realise her potential. This film was surely a turning point for the actor and from then, she did not look back and kept giving some path-breaking performances.

Alia Bhatt basic information:

Birth Date: 15 March 1993

Age: 24

Twitter account: @aliaa08

Instagram account: aliaabhatt

Check out some pictures of Alia Bhatt:

Not only acting, over the years, the actor has showcased the talent of being an absolute stunning singer and dancer. She debuted as singer with Highway in which she sang Sooha Saaha. Among her recent films, ‘Ikk Kudi’ from Udta Punjab is being lauded as her best performance.

Check out the list of films by Alia Bhatt

Year Film Role

2012 Student of the Year Shanaya Singhania

2014 Highway Veera Tripathi

2014 2 States Ananya Swaminathan

2014 Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Kavya Pratap Singh

2015 Shaandaar Alia Arora

2016 Kapoor & Sons Tia Malik

2016 Udta Punjab Mary Jane

2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Cameo appearance

2016 Dear Zindagi Kaira

2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania Vaidehi Trivedi

The actor would also appear in some other films this year, including Dragon and Gully Boy.

