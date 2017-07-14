Alia Bhatt on success: I feel I am working and the achievements are the byproduct

Alia Bhatt: I am the same person – from the time I was born and till now when I am working. Alia Bhatt: I am the same person – from the time I was born and till now when I am working.

She is hailed as a bundle of talent, thanks to her powerhouse performances in films like Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, and Alia Bhatt says despite all the success, she hasn’t changed as a person. “I am the same person – from the time I was born and till now when I am working. I am still the same. I don’t think I have done something.

I feel I am working and the achievements are the byproduct (of it),” Alia told PTI on the sidelines of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards here. The 24-year-old actress says she does not put pressure on herself and her career from a third person’s point of view. “I put pressure on myself from my point of view. I want to challenge myself. I want to do serious stuff and I want to do comedy as well.”

Alia, who will be making her debut appearance at the ongoing IIFA awards in New York, says the appreciation of the audience is what matters most to her. “Their appreciation motivates me to do my best. It is because of them, their acceptance that I have reached here.” On the first award she won, Alia says, “The first award I won was for ‘Highway’ and I was very happy. I had sent the picture of the award to Imtiaz Ali (the director).”

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Dragon co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Meghna Gulzar’s next untitled film co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

The actor will also be seen in an untitled film co-starring Varun Dhawan.

