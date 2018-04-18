Alia Bhatt on Kathua rape case: This can’t be happening to us constantly

Alia Bhatt was at the Raazi song launch along with co-star Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt was at the Raazi song launch along with co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Joining the outrage against the horrifying gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, actor Alia Bhatt today condemned the incident, saying the more she reads about the case, the angrier she feels regarding the condition of women in the country.

An eight-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

The heinous crime that the girl was subjected to has shaken the conscience of the country, with people demanding severe punishment for the accused.

Bollywood celebrities have also condemned it and expressing her anger today was Alia at the song launch of her upcoming film Raazi.

“I don’t think only people in Bollywood are upset. I think all over the country people are upset. On a humanitarian level, there is anger. It is a very disgraceful, shameful and terrible thing that has happened. As a girl, as a woman, as a human being, as a resident and as someone who is part of the country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened, ” Alia said as her voice and expressions reflected her anguish.

“There was a time when I was reading a lot about it. And last two days I stopped because I thought if I keep reading about it, it’s going to make me more and more upset and angry and really hurt. I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served. As a country, we should go out there and condemn it because this cannot be happening to us constantly,” she added.

