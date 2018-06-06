Alia Bhatt on Kalank producer Karan Johar: Talking to him refreshes me to another level

Alia Bhatt is at present shooting for Karan Johar’s Kalank. Alia Bhatt is at present shooting for Karan Johar’s Kalank.

Alia Bhatt says she can talk to Karan Johar about anything under the sun and that having a chat with the filmmaker refreshes her.

“One person who I can talk to anything under the sun; be it personal, professional, philosophical and something that gives me a good and fun perspective is Karan Johar. Talking to him refreshes me to another level,” Alia said in a statement.

Karan had launched Alia with his 2012 directorial Student of the Year. While Alia has not worked under the direction of Karan since then, the two have been collaborating on different projects. Recently, Dharma Productions produced Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi, which went on to become a blockbuster. The Alia starrer has earned more than Rs 110 crore.

Post Raazi, Alia Bhatt started shooting for her next, which is Karan Johar’s dream project titled Kalank. “I am really excited. I think the whole casting of the film is really unique,” she said in an interview earlier. About Verma, with whom she has already worked in his debut film 2 States, she said, “The film is directed by a very dear friend Abhishek, so for me, it is a double fun — working with all these beautiful artistes and to be getting directed by Abhishek.”

The project is a double bonanza for the audience as it stars Alia with Varun Dhawan yet again. The two actors have never failed to deliver a blockbuster. So far, Alia and Varun have appeared in three films – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and their debut film Student of The Year – and all of them have been super-hits.

Now, fans cannot wait to see them back on screen with multi-starrer Kalank.

