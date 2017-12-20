Amitabh Bachchan tries to make everyone feel comfortable: Alia Bhatt

Brahamastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Brahamastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

With director Ayan Mukerji’s next Brahamastra, it is a longtime wish come true for actor Alia Bhatt who always wanted to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. While Alia is sure she will be a bundle of nerves on the film set, the young star says megastar Amitabh is a warm person, who makes everyone around him comfortable. Besides Alia and Big B, the fantasy drama will also star Ranbir Kapoor. Brahamastra is produced by Karan Johar.

Sharing her excitement about sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, Alia Bhatt said, “I am very excited. Every time we met, we used to wonder when will we work together. Finally, the day has come.”

When asked if she will be intimated while working with the 75-year-old star, the Badrinath ki Dulhania actor replied, “Amit ji is such a warm person. He tries to make everyone feel comfortable. So, he doesn’t intimidate intentionally but of course you are working with a legend, so something will happen.”

Alia’s remarks came while interacting with mediapersons at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards. The actor was also asked about the speculation of her starring opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. “I am starring opposite Ranveer in Gully Boy, which I am starting in January,” Alia replied.

When prodded if there were any talks around Simmba, the Badrinath ki Dulhania actor smiled and replied, “No. Nothing that I am aware of.”

