Photo: Alia Bhatt’s midnight badminton session with Raazi team in Kashmir

Alia Bhatt has started the second schedule of her upcoming film ‘Raazi’ in Kashmir with director Meghna Gulzar and actor Vicky Kaushal. And making sure that Alia’s fans are updated about Alia’s whereabouts, Dharma Productions has shared a late-night picture of the team on their Instagram handle.

The caption reads, “Team #Raazi is all for midnight badminton sessions on cold #Kashmir nights! 🏸.” In Raazi, Alia plays a Kashmiri girl who is married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is based on the book ‘Calling Sehmat‘. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. While this is the first time Alia and Vicky will be seen together, both of them have proved their exceptional talents with films like ‘Highway’ and ‘Masaan’, respectively.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram stories from Kashmir:









Only recently, Alia had also shared some pictures from Kashmir with her bestie Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Seems like Alia is doing everything possible to feel at home even during her stay in different locations. Recently, when she was in Mumbai in between the two legs of the shoot, she made sure to spend some quality time with her family and her pet, Edward. She also revealed on social media how she was being pampered by her mother Soni Razdan.

Next, Alia would be working on Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ opposite Ranveer Singh and she will also share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in his next, which is tentatively titled ‘Dragon’. Raazi will hit the theaters on May 11, 2018.

