Alia Bhatt met Sidharth Malhotra’s parents at Karan Johar’s party. Is KJo planning something big for his prodigies?

Alia Bhatt met Sidharth Malhotra’s parents at Karan Johar’s bash. Alia Bhatt met Sidharth Malhotra’s parents at Karan Johar’s bash.

They started their film career together in Student Of The Year, they hang out with each other after their first big screen outing and then they once again sizzled the silver screen with their sparkling chemistry in Kapoor and Sons. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra — the young heartthrobs of Bollywood — have been giving paparazzi enough moments to speculate a relationship between them which goes beyond being ‘just good friends’. From reaching Priyanka Chopra’s homecoming party together in the same car to attending various Bollywood events hand-in-hand, Alia and Sidharth have been hogging all the limelight.

And now, when the two actors are so comfortable around each other, it seems like they are making attempts to gel with each other’s parents too. According to a recent report in Pinkvilla, Sidharth’s parents were having a gala time at Karan Johar’s bash at his residence when Alia reached their to meet the senior Malhotras. But since the Dear Zindagi actor wanted to keep Bollywood’s open secret a secret only, she left early to avoid being clicked by the photogs.

Also read| Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘hand in hand’ moment is fueling gossip mills again. See video

Alia’s parents remain unaffected with the link up rumours of their daughter with Sidharth Malhotra. In an earlier interview, Alia’s mother Soni Razdaan said, ““Why should it (link-up) take away from Alia’s work? Why should any friendship take away from her hard work? Nobody is saying she is wasting her time with Sidharth and coming late on the sets or going early. She loves her work, she is a confident and hard-working girl. She is a young, normal girl. When she is free, it is her choice how she spends her time. Who she goes out with is her prerogative. Why can’t she have a nice social life?” Now with Alia getting friendly with Siddharth’s parents, it seems they too are unconcerned about rumours.

But after all of this, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have maintained a dignified silence on their relationship status. Even when Karan Johar asked Alia on his show Koffee With Karan, whether she was dating Sidharth, the actor chose to stay silent. When Alia’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania fared well on the box-office alleged beau Sidharth was the one to celebrate with her. With so many instances acting a testimony to their undeclared love, we just hope the duo accepts it soon publicly and put to rest all the rumours.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd