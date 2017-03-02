Mahesh Bhatt gets death threats, caller says will ‘pump bullets in Alia Bhatt’

An unidentified person threatened to kill Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan if Mahesh Bhatt fails to give him Rs 50 lakh. An unidentified person threatened to kill Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan if Mahesh Bhatt fails to give him Rs 50 lakh.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt filed a police complaint on Wednesday after he received death threats for daughter Alia Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan. According to reports, an unidentified person called Mahesh Bhatt and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. He threatened to kill Alia and Soni if the demanded amount didn’t reach him on time. The phone call was first made on February 26. It has been reported that the man asked Mahesh Bhatt to deposit the money in a Lucknow-based bank branch.

A complaint has been filed in Juhu Police Station in Mumbai.

India Today reported that the film producer received the extortion call on February 26 but he didn’t take it seriously. But after receiving a Whatsapp message from the person who claimed to be a gang leader, he approached the police. The message read, “If you fail to do so, I will fire several rounds of bullets in your daughter Alia and wife Soni.” The man continued to send few more texts to Bhatt after which he stopped. Mahesh Bhatt’s statement has been recorded in the matter.

A police officer also told India Today, “A case is registered under section 387 (causing a person to fear death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion).” This is not the first time that Mahesh Bhatt’s family has been targetted. Earlier, in November 2014, he had received threats to his and his family’s life. Police had arrested culprits in that case. The police are investigating the matter and more information is awaited. In the meanwhile, security for Mahesh, Alia and Soni has been beefed up.

