Alia Bhatt made Ranveer Singh dance to her tunes. Anything for Tamma Tamma Again, watch video

Going by the video, one can see Ranveer Singh donning the look of a Sikh and dancing with Alia Bhatt. Going by the video, one can see Ranveer Singh donning the look of a Sikh and dancing with Alia Bhatt.

Both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt danced their hearts out in Tamma Tamma Again. Now, Ranveer Singh is giving some tough competition to Varun Dhawan. Alia shared a video on Twitter wherein one can see the two actors tapping their foot to the hit number from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Ranveer never looked so funny and one can’t get enough of the two actors. Going by the video, one can see Ranveer Singh donning the look of a Sikh and dancing with Alia.

Meanwhile, Varun and Alia are leaving no stone untruned to promote their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actors recently walked on the ramp along with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Varun and Alia surprised the audience when they broke into dance with the star on the ramp. Varun tweeted the picture and captioned it, “Just an ordinary day tried to make @SrBachchan dance and he did.” Varun also wrote, “Was an honour walking for @sandeepkhosla and #abujani for #cpaa. Had a great time at car. Well done @ShainaNC always lovely to spend time with you.”

Earlier, Varun and Alia were seen promoting the movie in New Delhi. The actors took the crowd by surprise when they danced on the title track of their upcoming rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania and in Jaipur, the crowd went berserk on seeing them shaking a leg on Tamma Tamma Again. The team also released a new song from the film, Aashiq Surrender Hua. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all et to release on March 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd