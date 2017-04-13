Alia Bhatt lost the National Award, but found a place in Forbes Under 30 Asia list

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine after she got a place in the Forbes Under 30 Asia list. Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine after she got a place in the Forbes Under 30 Asia list.

Alia Bhatt is just a 24-year-old millennial and is already giving her contemporaries and seniors, a run for their money. You might be wondering what made us mention the age of this Badrinath Ki Dulhania suddenly. Well, it is her recent big achievement which cannot go unnoticed. Alia Bhatt has found a place in Forbes Under 30 Asia list, and this when her film career is just five-year-old. The actor has got her name in the elite list after delivering some of the highest grossing films and critically acclaimed performances in recent times.

Describing the young Indian actor, Forbes website says, “Indian actress Alia Bhatt has acted in over 20 high-grossing Bollywood movies. At least six of the films she has acted in grossed well over $15 million worldwide in opening weeks. With a huge fan-following in India and overseas, she has been recognized multiple times for her acting, including winning the 2016 Filmfare Award for best Actress. In 2012, she got her first leading role as an 18-year-old in the movie ‘Student of The Year’. Bhatt also launched own eponymous fashion-label, for Indian e-commerce portal Jabong.” The list released by Forbes comprises of 300 names from Asia, who made it big in various fields.

This is the second achievement in a row for the Dear Zindagi actor. Recently Alia was honoured with the prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award. Receiving it, the actor said that she has no regrets about not winning the National Award for her phenomenal performance in Udta Punjab. And when people expressed sympathy on her loss, the actor was quoted as saying, “Please don’t feel bad. I am not going anywhere. There is a lot of time. I did not feel bad so even you don’t feel bad about it.” Well, now that Alia has got a mention in the Forbes list, it will definitely make her happy leaving her with no regrets.

Despite making a special place for herself in the world of cinema, Alia Bhatt is unstoppable. She is not someone who will sit calm after the success of her movies. The actor is all set to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji’s Dragon which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh is also in her kitty.

