Alia Bhatt learns Kathak. Is it for her role in Dragon or Gully Boy? See photo

After wrapping up Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt took a break before she begins shooting for her next film Dragon co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Alia also has Zoya Akhtar’s next film Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh in her kitty. It seems that there is still some time before these two projects go on the floor. The actor has some days off before she returns to the sets again. And if you thought all Alia is doing during her free time is partying, holidaying and clicking selfies with her pet cat, well, there’s more. The actor is also learning Kathak and has been practising the classical dance form for over a month now.

Amid rumours of tension with alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra over Jacqueline Fernandez, this is surely a welcome change for all Alia fans. The actor shared a picture learning Kathak on Instagram and captioned it, “She believed she could, so she did! #keeplearning #sundayfunday @charvi.b.” “She has a professional tutor to train her in the dance form and has been practising for almost a month now at a dance rehearsal studio. It will continue for a while,” a source was quoted in a bMumbai Mirror report.

Alia earlier said that Dragon will go on floors after Ranbir Kapoor wraps up Sanjay Dutt biopic. She also said that Dragon is not a typical superhero film. “There will be a lot of action around me. I don’t think I will be beating up anybody. It is not a typical superhero film. It’s a sci-fi, supernatural film. There will be some extensive prep work not for the acting part much but for the world, it’s a new world. There is no dialect or anything that we have to learn,” Alia told PTI.

“Ayan said there is no Ranbir and Alia in the film, there is just one character, it is that tight a love story,” the actor added.

