Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu have one person to thank on her birthday for their perfect bodies. See photos

When you look at Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu, one thing you definitely feel jealous of, is their hot bod. But, it takes a lot of efforts to stay in shape like them, for which one needs an amazing will power and someone to keep you motivated. For Katrina, Alia and Bipasha, their trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has been a backbone. On Yasmin’s birthday, all these sultry sirens took to Instagram and posted a picture wishing her a great birthday. Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday my love . …. there for me in sickness and health , good times and bad , till death do us part …. ( maybe without the pulling ponytails )”

Alia posted a picture with Yasmin, in a complex gym posture. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday to the person who will LITERALLY always have my back :) Love you” Bipasha also took to her Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Girlfriend @yasminkarachiwala 😘🎉Have an amazing year ahead. Stay blessed , happy and positive always❤️😘” Well, going by their pictures we can definitely say that a trainer is your personality maker. So, if you decide to undergo a transformation, you know the best person to look for.

Meanwhile, Katrina is busy with Thugs of Hindostan, Jagga Jasoos and Tiger Zinda Hai. Alia on the other hand is juggling between her vacations and an untitled project with Shakun Batra and Punit Malhotra.

Alia will also be seen sharing screen space in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and with Ranbir Kapoor in Dragon. She will also act in an espionage thriller, Raazi.

