Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Sussanne Khan share all that happened at Gauri Khan’s party. See inside photos

From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, here’re all the inside pictures from Gauri Khan’s party. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, here’re all the inside pictures from Gauri Khan’s party.

It was for once not about Shah Rukh Khan. Yesterday the who’s who of the film industry gathered under one roof to raise a toast for Gauri Khan who designed her first restaurant in Mumbai. It was also an occasion to make some fashion statements. So it wasn’t entirely a surprise to see Gauri’s best friends in the tinseltown including Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the party. Among other celebrities present were Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Now, that the party is over, the day will keep buzzing with posts from the night. Alia Bhatt shared an inside picture from last night. The actor posted the picture on Instagram. The cosy photograph has Alia, Manish, Gauri Khan posing for the cameras. Alia wrote along with the picture, “Happy nights at the all new and gorgeously designed Arth! Congratulations @gaurikhan.”

The king of all kinds of pouts Karan Johar struck his signature pose with Gauri and wrote, “So proud of @gaurikhan …her designed new place @arthmumbai is amazing.” Sussanne also shared some inside pictures but not without giving a compelling complement to her friend. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife shared a picture and wrote, “This girl, this space OMG! Makes me proud it’s all an organic flow of her… ARTH Bandra created unique @gaurikhan love ❤️ u madly.” Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan also shared a picture and congratulated Gauri. She wrote, “Congratulations @gaurikhan on designing the coolest space #arth even i stayed up till 1 am.”

Gauri also spoke about designing a restaurant “We wanted to create an inviting atmosphere. The space is rustic-chic with soft lighting. Stunning, old-world chandeliers are central to the design. The ambience beautifully complements the food,” Gauri told IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd