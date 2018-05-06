Alia Bhatt on Kalank: I think the whole casting of the film is really unique

Regarding Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony on Monday, Alia Bhatt shared that she is not performing at the function. Regarding Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony on Monday, Alia Bhatt shared that she is not performing at the function.

Alia Bhatt says working in Karan Johar’s Kalank has been double fun for her as she is getting a chance to work with a unique cast in a film being directed by friend Abhishek Verma. Alia said this while interacting with the media along with Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar during the promotions of their upcoming film Raazi on Saturday.

She has already started shooting for Kalank, which will be Dharma Productions’ next film starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

“I am really excited. I think the whole casting of the film is really unique,” she said. About Verma, with whom she has already worked in his debut film 2 States, she said, “The film is directed by a very dear friend Abhishek, so for me, it is a double fun — working with all these beautiful artistes and to be getting directed by Abhishek.”

The actor is currently busy promoting her film Raazi The actor is currently busy promoting her film Raazi

Alia feels the work one does should present a challenge. Otherwise, it becomes simple and similar and there is no fun and the feeling of accomplishing something. “The only thing I can say is that, whatever films I love, I make sure I take it up. Makers of those films get to struggle to sort out my dates, so I want to tell the filmmakers that they should come to me with scripts, but when I will agree to do the film, then they have to manage their dates for me.”

Kalank, which is being co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Fox Star Studios, will release on April 19, 2019. When asked what preparation she has done for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding ceremony on May 8, she said, “I am not really preparing for Sonam’s wedding. I am just attending it. I am prepared about what I am wearing on that day. Apart from that, I don’t have to do any preparations. I just have to go, make merry and have fun.”

Regarding Sonam’s sangeet ceremony on Monday, Alia said, “I am not performing for Sonam’s sangeet ceremony.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App