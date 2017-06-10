Alia Bhatt is upset with Shah Rukh Khan and the reason is Jab Harry Met Sajal

Alia Bhatt suggested a title for Imtiaz Ali’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. But her suggestion didn’t make it to the finals. Alia Bhatt suggested a title for Imtiaz Ali’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. But her suggestion didn’t make it to the finals.

Alia Bhatt is upset with Shah Rukh Khan for not using her title for his next but her Dimag Ka Doctor knows his ways of persuading her. Last year in November, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt revealed the release date of Imtiaz Ali’s next with SRK and Anushka. They also shared the first look of the film but what was missing was the name of the movie. So, Alia, to help her Dear Zindagi co-star, gave Shah Rukh a name for his film. She then tweeted, “Guys my title is the best I’m telling you. Whoever wins get a prize!!!! What say ? @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma.” The Badshah of Bollywood agreed with Alia and placed her suggestion in the top two of his list. But unfortunately, the final title of the film, which has now become a talking point, is not what Alia suggested. Yes, Shah Rukh ditched Alia and she is upset about it.

On Friday, as soon as the title of the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal started trending on social media, Alia took to her Twitter handle to put forth her complaint and wrote, “Very upset that my title didn’t make it to the finals !” But being a sport that she is, Alia decided to let go off her complaint and be happy for her favourite co-actor. She further wrote, “But because you guys are SO cute in this poster I have let it go.” Though Alia withdrew her complaint very cutely, her being upset was quite visible in the emoji she used in the post.

Very upset that my title didn’t make it to the finals ! But because you guys are SO cute in this poster I have let it go 🙄#JabHarryMetSejalhttp://t.co/PDf56808Ah — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 9, 2017

Here is what Alia tweeted earlier:

Guys my title is the best I’m telling you. Whoever wins get a prize!!!! What say ? @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma http://t.co/zzCFxDGkq5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 29, 2016

Now when his patient is upset, how can Bollywood’s Dimag Ka Doctor ignore it. Shah Rukh replied to Alia’s tweet and like a father persuades his children on fulfilling their demands in future, SRK, in a similar manner, wrote, “Your title I have kept for the film you and I do next…” Alia got too excited with the reply that she promptly tweeted, “Hahah wohoo.”

Your title I have kept for the film you and I do next…http://t.co/66m0JsJ0mw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 9, 2017

Ranbir Kapoor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, yesterday claimed, “I suggested the title ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ to Shah Rukh Sir and Imtiaz Ali. But the sad part is that I had no idea about the reward, so Shah Rukh Sir, I am coming to Mannat (SRK’s residence), keep the Rs 5000 ready in cash!” But now it seems like he is not getting his claim as after the release of the poster of his film, the Raees actor tweeted, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward.”

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

It is neither Ranbir Kpaoor nor Alia Bhatt who has given the much-awaited film of the year its name. Now we are even more excited to know who came up with, “Jab Harry Met Sajel.”

