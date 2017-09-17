Photos: Alia Bhatt is shooting for Raazi in Kashmir and her BFF is helping her feel at home

Alia Bhatt is in Kashmir to shoot for her film, ‘Raazi’. Alia Bhatt is in Kashmir to shoot for her film, ‘Raazi’.

Alia Bhatt’s next film ‘Raazi’ has taken her to the heaven on earth, Kashmir. The actor has started the second schedule of the film in Kashmir with director Meghna Gulzar. Making sure of the fact that her fans get to know what she is up to, Alia shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories and we are quite excited about it.

We have seen the actor following her workout ritual during her shoot schedules and how she is even making her director Meghna follow the same routine. Along with Alia, you will be able to see her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor too. It seems Alia is making sure to feel at home even during her stay in different locations. Recently, for a while when she had been back to Mumbai, she made sure to spend some quality time with her family and her pet, Edward. She revealed to her fans how she was being pampered by her mother Soni Razdan, who made a delicious dish especially for her.

Alia plays a Kashmiri woman in ‘Raazi’, who is married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is based on the book ‘Calling Sehmat‘.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram stories:









The project which stars Alia and Vicky for the first time together is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.The film will hit the theaters on May 11, 2018.

After Raazi, Alia would work on ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh and she will also share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in his next, which is tentatively titled ‘Dragon’.

