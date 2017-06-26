Alia Bhatt is keeping busy with dance and fitness during her monsoon break, see photos and videos

Alia Bhatt has been learning Kathak for over a month now. Alia Bhatt has been learning Kathak for over a month now.

Alia Bhatt is on a break and fitness and dance are keeping her busy. The actor who likes to stay hyperactive on social media has been posting images and videos of her break which comes with Kathak practice sessions and gym training. On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared her picture practicing Kathak for the second time, and left us wondering again. She wrote that this is her idea to enjoy a rainy day. We are still wondering for which of her films is the actor learning Kathak though.

The young actor was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and her kitty is full with Dragon co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh and Raazi with Vicky Kaushal. In Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, she will be seen playing a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani army officer. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat.

The actor has been learning Kathak for over a month now. The caption of her latest post reads, “Dance away on a rainy day 💃🏻.” She is seen in a red Indian attire and the grace on her face and in her posture just cannot be ignored. She also shared a number of fitness videos. While one said, “It’s Up-Stretch Tuesday! Video taking and jazzing up credit goes to @yasminkarachiwala. Oh also fitness credit goes to ⬆️👊😀.” In another she wrote, “Aim for the sky? (also aim to not make a funny face while you’re doing so 🙄 ) @rakeshyadav13 #tuesdaymotivation#fitnessisajourney.”

It seems work and holiday goes hand in hand for this young actor. Well, you cannot become one of Bollywood’s top actresses at this young age by slacking off, can you?

