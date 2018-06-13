Alia Bhatt is excited as Sonakshi Sinha joins her on the sets of Kalank

Alia Bhatt welcomes Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of Kalank. Alia Bhatt welcomes Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of Kalank.

After basking in the success of her last release Raazi, Alia Bhatt is back to work. The young actor is currently working on Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank. The film has an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The latest actor to join Alia on the sets of the period drama is Sonakshi. The actor, who had to start shooting for the film on Tuesday, joined the team of the movie on Wednesday. Her tweet reads, “New day, new film, new journey! On the sets of #Kalank and i cant wait to start shooting already!! Wish me luck!.”

As Alia headed for the sets of Kalank in Andheri, Mumbai, she shared the excitement of shooting with the Dabangg actor. Sharing a video, Alia wrote, “Shooting with one and only @aslisona today!!” In the video, Alia looked delighted to have Sonakshi accompanying her on the sets. Producer of the film Karan Johar wished Sonakshi good luck for the film. He replied to her tweet and wrote, “Good luck 😉😉😉”

New day, new film, new journey! On the sets of #Kalank and i cant wait to start shooting already!! Wish me luck! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 13, 2018

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is an epic drama set in the 1940s. The announcement of the movie has left cinephiles excited as it brings back Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt on the silver screen. It will hit the theatres next year on April 19. Also, the film marks the collaboration of three biggest production houses of Bollywood including Karan’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from this, Alia is also prepping up for the second schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

