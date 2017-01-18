Alia Bhatt is dancing to Kareena Kapoor’s Yeh Ishq Hai. Who did it better? Watch videos

Alia Bhatt seems to have done full justice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met look. Alia Bhatt seems to have done full justice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met look.

We know for a fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a favourite of Alia Bhatt. The two actors shared the screen in Udta Punjab and Alia recently won the Filmfare award for Best Actor (Female) for the same film. And at the same award do, Alia took centre-stage to pay a lovely tribute to Bollywood’s leading ladies. Among them was Bollywood’s new mommy and Jab We Met’s Geet.

Alia’s special performance had her dancing to Kareena’s hit number from Jab We Met, Yeh Ishq Hai. All thanks to ace designer Manish Malhotra we got to see Alia dressed exactly like Kareena from the song. In a Boomerang video of Alia, she is seen in a white full sleeve top, a black corset and a red skirt just like Bebo wore for the song.

Alia just looked adorable in this outfit. Alia deeply admires Kareena Kapoor Khan, and she seems to be really happy performing on her number.

Manish Malhotra shared the video with the caption, “#adorable @aliaabhatt performing a tribute to #iconic #actresses here in #kareenakapoor s look from the #Film #JabWeMet #DancePerformace #jiofilmfareawards #Costume #CustomMade #manishmalhotralabel #costumedesign @mmalhotraworld.”

Watch Alia Bhatt’s video as she carried Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look:

And watch Kareena Kapoor in the Jab We Met’s song, ‘Ye Isha Hai’:

Alia Bhatt seems to have done full justice to the look. Alia will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania which marks her reunion with Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled to release on March 10, 2017. In fact, Alia and Varun Dhawan were seen performing on the film’s song too, you can have a preview of the performance here.

