Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post will make you take a vacation right now

Alia Bhatt is basking in the glory of her success Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan. Much like various other Bollywood stars, she has also taken a trip to London which only makes us wonder what kind of a magnet is attracting all the Bollywood personalities to go to London? Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram and it will only make us want to take a trip.

” Happy faces,” captioned the Student Of The Year actor, while posing with her friends.

Alia Bhatt is one of the rising stars of Bollywood who has created a storm in the industry with her talent. In the year 2016, she delivered three successful films of different genres. Kapoor and Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi were all hits. She even had a cameo in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where she played a DJ. Unlike her contemporaries, she does not stick to a particular look or genre, she sheds her glamour when it is necessary and puts it on perfectly when she walks on the red carpet.

On the work front, she is presently prepping for Ayan Mukherji’s film Dragon where she will be working with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy where she will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh.

When Alia Bhatt was recently quizzed on nepotism in Bollywood, she had said,” I don’t want to take any names, but there have been many examples of sons and daughters of lineage who have come and gone without achieving anything. What about that? Eventually, people come to see you as an actor and not because your family is famous, and you can’t fool them.”

As of now, for 2017, after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, she has no other project slated for release.

