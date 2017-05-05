Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account has been taken over by her cat and Katrina Kaif. See pics

Alia Bhatt’s love for her cats and Katrina Kaif is now on Instagram for all to see. Alia Bhatt’s love for her cats and Katrina Kaif is now on Instagram for all to see.

Alia Bhatt loves cats, and kittens. What’s not to love? There are cute and adorable. The Udta Punjab star recently became a pet parent to a lovely cat about seven weeks back when on the occasion of her birthday, Alia Bhatt adopted a cute son, Edward Bhatt, and he has owned her Instagram account since then. Even before, she shared innumerable pics of Pica, a cat she named after a character in Pokemon. Well, in addition to this, her love for Kat, i.e. Katrina Kaif, is also on display.

Alia loves waking up to look at her cat’s crinkly face, the first thing in the morning, and shares it on her social media handles. In sickness and in health, Alia’s love for her pet children is apparent. But how do we know that she loves Kat? Well, when Katrina Kaif joined Instagram, Alia Bhatt was one of the first few people to welcome the actor and said, “And finally we have managed to get @katrinakaif on Instagram!!!! Wohoooo please welcome my dear friend with lots and lots of love.”

Incidentally, even Daboo Ratnani’s throwback picture from the calendar shoot for the year 2017 has to do with a topless sexy Alia with a jet black cat. The throwback image that Daboo also shared on his Instagram account has since gone viral. So, all of this probably makes this actor a very Kat person don’t you think?

On the work front, she is currently working with director Ayan Mukherji on Dragon, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

