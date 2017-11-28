Alia Bhatt on failures: Shaandaar’s debacle felt like a break up

Alia Bhatt debuted in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. Alia Bhatt debuted in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012.

Alia Bhatt climbed the success ladder quite early in her career. And this is purely because of her talent and hardwork. Despite being a star kid, Alia is someone who has proved that she cannot be taken for granted, and hence her performance graph has been on an upswing ever since her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. The young star was at the Kala Academy section of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. She chose the platform to speak about how she coped with certain failures after tasting success very early in life.

Alia highlighted how she believes that she has just started her career and has a long way to go before defining success for herself. She said, “I don’t think I’ve established myself at all, I think I’ve just started. I am just about finding my space. I always decided that I won’t make a bucket list, I’ll take everything as it comes. I am a complete director’s actor.”

The actor then discussed how Shandaar’s failure affected her and she felt like she had a break-up, and how working with Imtiaz Ali in Highway was like ‘rediscovering’ herself. She said, “When you’re the first member of your own fan club, you’re doomed. Shandaar’s failure felt like a break up. Highway was just me after being protected as a child. During the film I went into places I’d never imagined. I rediscovered myself, Imtiaz Ali called me an old soul. He says he’s not done with me yet. I’m still waiting! We judge films so quickly we don’t give them a chance. Sleeper hits are something that come at a good time and do well.”

The 24-year-old actor then discussed what makes a film a great success and what her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt asked her to be careful. She said, “If the content is good, the film will run. My father has precise feedback on my films. He told me you’re a mortal. You’re loved now and if you don’t be careful it will be taken away.”

On the work front Alia recently wrapped up her film Raazi, and is now preparing for her next Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor which will be directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

