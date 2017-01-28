Latest News

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar stand with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. See tweets

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the angry members of Karni Sena at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on the sets of his period drama, Padmavati.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published:January 28, 2017 10:59 am
sanjay leela bhansali attacked, sanjay leela bhansali padmavati incident, bollywood support bhansali, alia bhatt support sanjay leela bhansali, bollywood stand together, bollywood with sanjay leela bhansali, bollywood with bhansali, hrithik roshan sanjay leela bhansali, karan johar sanjay leela bhansali, anurag kashyap sanjay leela bhansali, ashutosh gowariker sanjay leela bhansali, karni sena sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati attacked, deepika padukone padmavati, padmavati movie, padmavati news, sanjay leela bhansali news, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express From filmmakers to actors, all took to social media to extend their support to the Bajirao Mastani director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It seems like Bollywood peers have started standing up for each other and against the strong arm tactics used on them. On Friday, ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the angry members of Karni Sena at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on the sets of his period drama, Padmavati. The director who was taken to safety by police found support in his Bollywood friends and colleagues. From filmmakers to actors, all took to social media to extend their support to the Bajirao Mastani director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also read | Protesters slap and attack Sanjay Leela Bhansali, vandalise Padmavati set in Jaipur⁠⁠⁠⁠

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called for the entire film industry to stand together for once. He wrote, “Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullsh*t and bullsh*tters ride on??” In another tweet, he mentioned,”Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore.”

Also read | Here’s the real reason why Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped, punched. Padmavati is just a small part of it

Director, Karan Johar who bore the brunt of the worsening ties between India and Pakistan at the time of the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan understands Sanjay’s emotion at this point. He tweeted, “Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…I understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him.” Later in the day he wrote, “Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future!”

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta too came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “I condemn the attack on SLB. This is so not done. I urge the industry to stand together here at least. Could be anyone of us next!,” he tweeted.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were among the others who have condemned the attack. Alia wrote, “What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous. There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license.”

Hrithik Roshan who himself has closely watched this happen with the director of his movie Jodhaa Akbar, Ashutosh Gowariker, is enraged with the incident. “Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don’t like what he does? I am enraged!!!. Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!!,” Hrithik tweeted.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput wrote,”We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames. If you’re that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati.”

Here are some other tweets supporting Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Karni Sena is the same body which earlier protested against Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar and Ekta Kapoor’s show by the same name. It has raised objections against Padmavati saying that the film incorrectly portrays Rani Padmini.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 28: Latest News