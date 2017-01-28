Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar stand with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. See tweets

From filmmakers to actors, all took to social media to extend their support to the Bajirao Mastani director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. From filmmakers to actors, all took to social media to extend their support to the Bajirao Mastani director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It seems like Bollywood peers have started standing up for each other and against the strong arm tactics used on them. On Friday, ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the angry members of Karni Sena at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on the sets of his period drama, Padmavati. The director who was taken to safety by police found support in his Bollywood friends and colleagues. From filmmakers to actors, all took to social media to extend their support to the Bajirao Mastani director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called for the entire film industry to stand together for once. He wrote, “Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullsh*t and bullsh*tters ride on??” In another tweet, he mentioned,”Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore.”

Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on?? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Director, Karan Johar who bore the brunt of the worsening ties between India and Pakistan at the time of the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan understands Sanjay’s emotion at this point. He tweeted, “Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…I understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him.” Later in the day he wrote, “Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future!”

Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…i understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta too came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “I condemn the attack on SLB. This is so not done. I urge the industry to stand together here at least. Could be anyone of us next!,” he tweeted.

I condemn the attack on SLB. This is so not done. I urge the industry to stand together here at least. Could be anyone of us next! — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 27, 2017

Actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were among the others who have condemned the attack. Alia wrote, “What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous. There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license.”

What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous.

There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017

Hrithik Roshan who himself has closely watched this happen with the director of his movie Jodhaa Akbar, Ashutosh Gowariker, is enraged with the incident. “Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don’t like what he does? I am enraged!!!. Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!!,” Hrithik tweeted.

Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don’t like what he does? I am enraged!!! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput wrote,”We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames. If you’re that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati.”

We would suffer till the time we’re obsessed with our surnames.

If you’re that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 27, 2017

Here are some other tweets supporting Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shocking! Appalling!! Despairing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!!

Sanjay stay strong! I am with you! #Padmavati — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) January 27, 2017

We all praised and lauded #MerylStreep and her speech. We must all stand by #SanjayLeelaBhansali. #RuleOfLaw — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) January 27, 2017

It’s appalling to hear what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali .im so saddened..Violence is not what our forefathers taught us.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2017

Our dignity has been violated.The entire film industry must stand with Sanjay n demand that every member of this goon squad shud b arrested! http://t.co/2nlz5GI4ea — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 27, 2017

Karni Sena is the same body which earlier protested against Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar and Ekta Kapoor’s show by the same name. It has raised objections against Padmavati saying that the film incorrectly portrays Rani Padmini.

