Alia Bhatt’s holiday pics with her girls prove she’s a water baby, see pics

Alia Bhatt has had a busy last year. So it was apt that she took some time off from her busy schedule. Alia decided to ring in 2017 with close friends. Alia Bhatt has had a busy last year. So it was apt that she took some time off from her busy schedule. Alia decided to ring in 2017 with close friends.

Alia Bhatt has had a busy last year. With films like Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, the actor gave us all some remarkable performances. The actor recently wrapped the shoot of Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actor will remain busy promoting the film in upcoming days. So it was apt that she took some time off from her busy schedule. Alia decided to ring in 2017 with close friends. The actor shared some lovely pictures from holiday on her Instagram account. Going by these pictures, one can see the fun and relaxed side of Alia.

Alia shared one picture where she is sitting by a swimming pool with her friends. She wrote, “New year, old ones! 🍁.” Earlier, Alia shared one picture with snow-capped mountains in the background. The actor captioned the picture as, “Catch a falling star and put it in your pocket.” She was in Amsterdam to ring in the New Year allegedly with beau Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Alia and Varun have already started promoting her upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania on social media. Varun Dhawan shared the first poster for the film and captioned it, ” “Happy new year from Badri and his dulhania #badrinathkidhulania ✨The change you want to see in the world begins at home.” While the Dishoom actor has his charm on, Alia looks adorable in her Indian avatar. Alia has won accolades for her performance in 2016 with Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi.”

Alia and Varun will be working for the third time in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They have earlier worked in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd