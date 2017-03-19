Alia Bhatt fears not doing films one day

My father has taught me that fear keeps you on your toes, it keeps you going, says Alia Bhatt. My father has taught me that fear keeps you on your toes, it keeps you going, says Alia Bhatt.

Actress Alia Bhatt says her biggest fear is of not being in films one day but that’s what drives her to give her best. “A day will come when I will not be in films anymore. What do I do when that day comes? This is the mother of all fears for the entertainers who have walked on the planet. Whatever man loves he will have to part with it one day as nothing lasts forever. The fear of losing it keeps me going too,” Alia said at the India Today Conclave 2017 here.

The Student of the Year star says her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt has taught her that fear is not a bad thing. “My father has taught me that fear keeps you on your toes, it keeps you going. It’s ok, embrace it and use it to the best of your ability. “I fear but I will give attention to my work, give my best and work with utmost dedication as I don’t want to lose it. I thank my father for telling me the hard truth. You are my reality and my reality check.”

Alia has cemented her position in Bollywood with films like Highway, Udta Punjab and 2 States among others. Despite achieving commercial success, the actress believes there is still a lot that she has to do workwise. “I am growing, I don’t think I have achieved all. But I am grateful for the opportunities. I owe all this to my parents for instilling the belief in me that there is always someone

who is better than you, so you have to walk the tight rope and do your best and keep going with the flow.”

