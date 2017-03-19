Alia Bhatt: Dragon not a typical superhero film

Alia Bhatt says all the actors and people working on the film requires a lot of prep work to understand the world of this film. Alia Bhatt says all the actors and people working on the film requires a lot of prep work to understand the world of this film.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s sci-fi fantasy film Dragon and the actress says there is a lot of action in the movie but it is just not like any other superhero film. The film is said to have a mythological backdrop. “There will be a lot of action around me. I don’t think I will be beating up anybody. It is not a typical superhero film. It’s a sci-fi, supernatural film,” Alia told PTI.

The 24-year-old star says all the actors and people working on the film requires a lot of prep work to understand the world of this film. “There will be some extensive prep work not for the acting part much but for the world, it’s a new world. There is no dialect or anything that we have to learn,” she says.

“Ayan said there is no Ranbir and Alia there in the film, there is just one character, it is that tighter love story,” she says. Joining them in the tentatively titled film Dragon will be megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and the Dear Zindagi actress hopes she has a few scenes to do with him. She says the shooting of the film will begin after Ranbir wraps up Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt says her biggest fear is of not being in films one day but that’s what drives her to give her best. “A day will come when I will not be in films anymore. What do I do when that day comes? This is the mother of all fears for the entertainers who have walked on the planet. Whatever man loves he will have to part with it one day as nothing lasts forever. The fear of losing it keeps me going too,” Alia said at the India Today Conclave 2017 here.

